Drug rehab patients speak out on drug war through their public art installation

A public art installation made by drug rehab patients culminated the latter’s three-day Visual Arts Therapy program of the Department of Health (DOH) Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Bicutan,Parañaque City.

The socially engaged art project aims to contribute in the personal development of the surrendered drug dependents through an art workshop and production called 5K: Katauhan-Kakayanan-Kapwa-Karanasan-Karapatan.

Visual artist Ralph Eye collaborated with some 30 participating artists in creating HATOL: Between Charges and Chances. A press release on the project shared that Eya and the participating patients had to go through the “creative process of undefining, defining, and redefining consciousness about identity, capacity, community, and the universality of our human rights and our experiences. The collaborative site-specific art installation piece examines the concept of hatol in the context of the drug war in the Philippines.

“Amidst the judgment we face every single day, may it be simply through social media communication or violently through extrajudicial executions, how do we exist in between charges and chances? Do we just declare another statement? Or do we fight to express and progress our humanness?”