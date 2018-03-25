Duterte confident Bong Go has ‘huge chance’ in Senate bid

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo R. Duterte expressed high hopes that his top aide, Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, would win in the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections.

“You’ll see, he will win as senator,” the President said during the 16th founding anniversary of the Supreme Tribal Council for Peace and Development Inc (STCPD) on Friday night at the 3rd Infantry Battalion headquarters, in Malagos in Calinan district here.

In pushing for Go’s candidacy, Duterte said he personally witnessed how his aide of over 18 years has been working for public good. When he was mayor, he said Go even dealt with communist rebels under a certain “Commander Bob”.

“He’s friends with Bong. That’s why if there was somebody the military has to kill, that guy,” he said in jest, pointing to Go, who was seated at the back row. “But if he becomes senator, he would be extraordinary. He’s (intelligent).”

Duterte said Go is the grandson of the owner of Tesoro printing press, one of Davao’s leading printing firms for many years.

He also recalled how Go answered questions during the Senate hearing on the PHP18-billion Frigate Acquisition Project (FAP) of the Philippine Navy.

The President said Go explained his position well and was articulate during the Senate hearing.

“Now, the entire Philippines, they’re go already. Go, Go. So he will really become a senator,” he said.

“I am very, very happy to be endorsed by Mayor Rody,” Go said in a statement in response to the President’s open endorsement of his Senate run.

He said the President has been his “adviser, mentor and boss.”

However, the presidential top aide maintained it is too early to talk about politics.

“Humbled, challenged and motivated. But I have to work for the boss and the Filipinos first,” he stressed.