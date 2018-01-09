Duterte OKs joint Congressional resolution bumping up military base pay

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a joint Congressional resolution increasing the base pay of military and uniformed personnel (MUP) in government.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea transmitted to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Tuesday a copy of Joint Resolution No. 01, which authorizes such increase, taking into account “prevailing economic realities and to create professionalism, exemplary performance and commitment to service.”

“There is need to adjust the compensation package of military and uniformed personnel in order to make it more commensurate with their critical role in maintaining national security and peace and order, taking into consideration their exposure to high-risk environments in the performance of their duties,” the resolution said.

The modified base pay schedule will apply to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense and uniformed personnel under the Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine Coast Guard and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.