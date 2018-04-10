Duterte is fond of 6-month deadlines. Will it be met this time?

People slammed Duterte when he announced that he wanted mining companies to grow trees in their operations area within six months. (Uela Badayos)

Whether he’s making promises himself or imposing deadlines on others, President Rodrigo Duterte seems to think in six-month periods.

The president declared before leaving for a meeting in China that he wanted all mining companies to plant trees in the area they are currently operating in for six months or else they will lose their permits.

Duterte said: “I am giving mining companies six months to reforest their areas of operation,” and added that he would ban “open pit mining” in 2019, although no specific numbers were announced.

Some people on social media ridiculed the announcement and likened it to his campaign promises to curb crime, corruption and illegal drugs in the first six months of his administration.

Looking back 

Out of the many six-month promises made by Duterte, none have been fulfilled yet.

His campaign vow to rid the country of drugs in six months which led to the bloody war on drugs has yet to see a conclusion.

He admitted that he was just “making hambog” (boasting) when he made such a pronouncement.

Duterte forcefully vowed on the campaign trail that he would curb crime and corruption within the first six months of his term, urging the residents of Mindanao to kill him if he didn’t meet his self-imposed deadline.

“If I succeed [in resolving crime and corruption] perhaps that would be my greatest contribution to the country, but if I fail, kill me,” he said.

However, the seventh month came and there were still cases of drugs, crime and corruption. This prompted him to ask for an extension, which received lots of flak.

Boracay six-month closure

Duterte recently ordered world-famous destination Boracay island shut and cleaned for a six-month period starting April 26.

The government will probe the different local government units and their implementation of environmental rules.

If his previous six-month plans were any indication, there’s a good chance that Duterte might have given another ambitious estimate. — Art by Uela Badayos 

