MANILA – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte urged Filipinos to “embrace” the “uncertainty” of 2018 with “a glimmer of hope” despite various trials that have tested the nation, mainly from crime, corruption, illegal drugs and terrorism.

The President said, in his New Year’s message, that while these challenges “impeded our progress in the past,” he was certain the Filipinos’ “resilience” will pull them through.

FULL TEXT OF MESSAGE BELOW: