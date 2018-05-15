Ellen Adarna’s Instagram story escalates into brewing legal battle

Myra Abo Santos, the mother of a teenager whom Ellen Adarna accused of being a “pap” or paparazzi, made true to her word and filed child abuse and cybercrime charges against the actress.

Adarna is accused before the Department of Justice with violation of the Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, which protects a person below 18 years old from all abusive actions, according to a report by TV5.

Parents of minor teen accused of being a “paparazzi” by Ellen Adarna has filed for violation of R.A. 7610 (Anti-child abuse Law) and R.A. 10175 (Anti-Cyber Crime Law) today against actress.#CelebrityAksyon@News5AKSYON — Mj Marfori (@mjmarfori) May 15, 2018

She will also face a charge of supposed breaking a provision of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which protects citizens from all forms of cybercrime offenses.

On May 8, Santos gave Adarna five days to write a public apology to her 17-year-old daughter after the celebrity featured the teenager in an Instagram Story, accusing the minor of taking photos or videos in a restaurant without her consent.

Adarna’s Instagram posts backfired when Santos’ daughter released in a Twitter thread the supposed footage of Adarna in the restaurant that she took. The video did not prominently feature the actress.

Despite the calls for apology, Adarna has not released any statement following Santos’ open letter.

