Ellen Adarna’s social media payback may get her in legal trouble

Filipino actress-model Ellen Adarna may face legal charges if she did not apologize to the minor whom she publicly accused of taking photos of her in a restaurant in Makati.

Myra Abo Santos, the mother of a 17-year-old girl whom Adarna presumed was taking photos or videos of her, posted an open letter on Facebook calling on the actress to apologize to her daughter in five days otherwise there will be legal actions.

“As her family, we ask you to publicly apologise to [my daughter]. We prefer not to take this further, but as our only daughter, we are ready to take this wherever needed to protect her integrity,” Santos said on Facebook.

In the letter, Santos said that they took the issue “lightly” at first after the teen reached out to the 30-year-old actress privately, and then her aunt did so as well.

To their dismay, Adarna did not respond and instead continued to post a “one-sided narrative” on her Instagram on May 4.

Santos accused Adarna of wanting to “defame” their daughter.

“As much as no one has the right to breach your privacy, you have no right to ruin my daughter’s reputation,” the mother said.

Food footage controversy

In an attempt to get back at what she thought was a paparazzi’s move, Adarna posted a series of photos and videos of the teenager in a restaurant on Instagram with a caption, “When you pap us, we pap you. It’s a tie.”

The teen responded on a now-viral Twitter thread that she and the person she was with were taking footage of their food and the restaurant, not of Adarna.

She also claimed that they did not even know who Adarna was in the first place.

“If my story was inappropriate for her, she could’ve confronted me in the restaurant,” she pointed out in the Twitter thread.

Based on reports, Adarna stood by her assumptions through her Instagram story and claimed that the customer was guilty based on her body language.

Ellen Adarna in the public eye

The model-endorser from Cebu tried to veer away from publicity for over a year now with her partner, award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Although she did not have regular TV appearances in 2017, Adarna constantly updates her followers on Facebook and Instagram of photos and videos of her travels and other goings-on with her friends, family and Cruz.

Despite constantly being seen together on each other’s Instagram accounts, Adarna and Cruz have yet to confirm any relationship between them. This and their absence from public appearances have fueled speculations on social media.

Adarna’s decision to skip last year’s Bench Fashion Show, where she was a regular, fueled rumors that she was pregnant to Cruz’s child. Earlier this year, there were also rumors that she had already given birth in a private hospital in Singapore.