‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ reaches a milestone as it airs 1,000th episode

The longest-running primetime television series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” achieves a milestone as it reaches its 1,000th episode on Thursday evening since it was first aired almost four years ago.

In its social media account specifically dedicated for press releases, ABS-CBN shared a post that encouraged Filipinos to celebrate with the primetime series in its successful run.

“Sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa buong mundo, bahagi ka ng malaking tagumpay nito. Kaya maki-celebrate sa ika-1000 episode ng ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ ngayong gabi!” the network said.

Coco Martin, the lead actor and creative consultant of the action-drama series, expressed his gratitude to its viewers who have continuously supported the program through thick and thin.

“Sa lahat po ng hanggang ngayon ay sumusubaybay at nanonood po ng ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa inyo,” he said in a video.

“Kaya pilit po naming pinagbubuti at pinapaganda ang bawat episode para matumbasan po namin ang pagmamahal na ibinibigay niyo. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” Martin added.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” tells the story of a provincial cop who assumes the identity of his twin brother who was tragically killed in a drug bust operation.

It is based on the 1997 film “Ang Probinsyano” headlined by the late actor Fernando Poe Jr.

The television adaptation was first aired in ABS-CBN through Dreamscape Entertainment on September 15, 2015.

It is currently on the seventh season under Book 4: Crime and Corruption Arc.

Its previous seasons tackled the crime syndicate arc, the rebellion and terrorism arc and the political arc.

Last May, streaming giant Netflix picked up the primetime series under the title “Brothers.”

Why is it so popular?

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” focuses on family values above all else. It might have different subplots but its core theme is about filial ties, which strongly resonates with the family-centered Filipino.

An article from the network itself observed that the series strongly emphasizes the importance of family through its character dialogues and their gestures with one another.

“You feel it—from Lola Kap’s precious pieces of advice to Cardo reaching out to Onyok and Makmak as his own, and cares for them more than even a father would do,” the piece noted.

“That immeasurable and intrinsic need to belong and how we are just all too willing to extend our outstretched arms in accepting deserving people as family—FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano always takes us home wherever we are,” it continued.

Cebu-based veteran multi-journalist Malou Guanzon Apalisok shared that the series manages to attain a high impact since it is a “social commentary of our times.”

“The stories depict real happenings and real people. Powerful politicians and high-ranking police officials linked to illegal drug trade and other criminal activities are in fact the storyline and angle of many news headlines day in and day out,” she explained.

“High-ranking and low ranked policemen have ties to the criminal activities, as news reports would indicate. In other news, powerful politicians are in the President’s narco-list,” Apalisok added.