Celebrity couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s breakup sends social media to a frenzy

The confirmed breakup of celebrity couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre broke the hearts of fans online.

Their names and the name of their love team “JaDine” immediately trended on local Twitter as fans expressed their sentiments over the split.

Reid and Lustre confirmed the breakup through a joint statement shared on ABS-CBN.

Posts were anything from being deeply affected with how the relationship ended to speculations on the cause of the sudden breakup.

One fan account tweeted: “Ang sakit talaga ng breakup ng Jadine kasi we were all able to witness how James bravely confessed his feelings to Nadine during the Araneta concert. We’ve seen them travel the world together, build their dreams together, and now what they want is to grow apart.”

okay last na, ang sakit talaga ng breakup ng jadine kasi we were all able to witness how james bravely confessed his feelings to nadine during the araneta concert. we’ve seen them travel the world together, build their dreams together, and now what they want is to grow apart😔 pic.twitter.com/tv42tKO6pB — ✨ (@oneforkaorhys) January 20, 2020

Another fan on Facebook sent Reid and Lustre well wishes for their respective careers.

Some people, meanwhile, supposed that the behavior of their fans recently might have led to their decision.

there’s a possibility that jadine broke up because of the fans shit started happening when James got a role in a new serye and some fans aren’t having it – maybe they agreed that this was the best for both of them to have freedom to choose without the love-team & fans meddling — ً (@livelikepotter) January 21, 2020

Others speculated the involvement of another woman in their relationship.

don’t tell me that jadine broke up because of issa pressman and james reid? and their friends knows this thing on 2019 but they are just covering this up? because if that’s true, fuck all of u for hurting nadine who didn’t do anything bad to all of u just to treat her like this. — Francis Mondragon⁷ (@francisyuuuh) January 20, 2020

So far, neither Lustre nor Reid issued new statements or posts to their fans.

Before this confirmation, some Filipinos cited the upcoming series of Reid and Nancy McDonie, a member of the Korean girl group Momoland, as a possible motive to fuel breakup rumors.

The love team of Reid and Lustre could be traced to when the latter first starred as the leading lady in a music video for Reid’s song “Alam Niya Ba” which was released back in August 2013.

They would then be paired to two films “Diary ng Panget” and “Talk Back You’re Dead.”

It was through the TV series “On the Wings of Love” aired in ABS-CBN from 2015 to 2016 when their popularity blew up.

In 2016, they confirmed their relationship during a concert in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

For personal growth

Personal growth was the reason stated in the former couple’s joint statement shared during an episode of ABS-CBN’s “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

“It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” the statement read.

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music,” it added.

The controversy on their breakup started with an article from the Philippine Entertainment Portal or PEP last January 1, 2020.

The entertainment agency claimed the information came from someone privy to Lustre and Reid’s relationship.

It was then picked up by veteran entertainment writer Ricky Lo of The Philippine Star, who got called out by Lustre on Instagram for his mention of mental health issues on his write-up.

Jobert Sucaldito, a colleague and controversial writer, added to the fire when he made some disturbing remarks against the actress when he sided with Lo over the Jadine fans.

Following the wave of online condemnation, Sucaldito made a public apology via DZMM.