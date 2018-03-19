‘FAKE NEWS’ | CPP refutes report that Ka Owen, friend died after Naga shootout

News5 | InterAksyon

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Monday expressed doubts and branded as fake news the allegation that, prior to his death on March 16, Bicol revolutionary leader Joey Fajardo engaged the military and police in a shootout in Naga City.

Fajardo, 55, died together with Liza Beriso Ocampo, who used to be a long-time migrant worker from Dubai but now works for the Camarines Sur local government. She owned the house where Fajardo was temporarily staying in.

“He was in Naga City a little more than a week ago to seek medical attention for a heart condition and diabetes after suffering what medics believe was a mild-stroke,” said the CPP. “It is highly doubtful that Fajardo, in his condition, could engage in any sort of firefight with a combined military and police force.”

Based on the CPP’s narrative, “Fajardo was unarmed while he went on medical leave. Ocampo, on the other hand, was a mere good samaritan who provided shelter to Fajardo through the intercession of common friends.

“Prima facie, the killing of Fajardo appears to be an assassination operation by the AFP and PNP under the cover of serving a warrant of arrest,” CPP said in a statement. “Many fear that Fajardo’s assassination is part of the campaign of the Duterte regime to silence those who resist the looming dictatorship, especially with the publication recently of the petition by the DOJ listing more than 600 names alleged to be part of the CPP and New People’s Army (NPA).

According to news reports, the 9th ID identifies Fajardo as Ka Owen and alleges that he heads the CPP Regional Committee in Bicol. To the CPP, he is Alfredo ‘Ka Bendoy’ Merilos.