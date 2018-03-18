FEARLESS FORECAST | Top picks for Bb. Pilipinas 2018

Except for Karen Ibasco’s victory in Miss Earth 2017, the Philippines failed to win in any of the other international pageants last year. Although it took a minor hit, the country’s reputation as a pageant powerhouse was still reinforced by three impressive runner-up finishes in Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Grand International.

This year’s batch of Binibining Pilipinas candidates are hoping to improve on the performance of their predecessors. But before they do that, six of them will have to first win on the national stage.

Formidable may be an understatement to describe the 40 girls competing in this year’s pageant. Predicting the outcome of these competitions is never easy. But based on what we’ve witnessed in the last few weeks, at least several names have managed to cement their hold as pre-pageant favorites and are likely to take home the six crowns up for grabs.

The grand coronation night of the 55th (Emerald) edition of the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant will take place this Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.