Filipinos want more gov’t officials fired after Aguirre

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are calling for Mocha Uson and others in the Duterte cabinet to be fired following the report that Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre will be removed from office.

Filipinos view Aguirre’s departure is a welcome development following the widely-criticized DOJ resolution last month that recommended the dropping of charges against high profile drug suspects Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa, the latter of whom had already admitted to involvement in the drug trade.

For some, the rumored axing comes from President Rodrigo Duterte’s disdain for bad press. A good chunk of the public vitriol following the controversial DOJ resolution was flung at the head of state himself.

Aguirre was a classmate of Duterte in the San Beda College of Law. Both are members of the Lex Talionis Fraternity.

Aguirre didn’t do a good enough job of keeping all the approved hanky panky under wraps. For all his ‘tapang’, Digong really does hate bad press. Especially if it’s true. 😉 https://t.co/gdf63TcEfw — Nuelle 📝 (@nuelleduterte) April 3, 2018

Hmm I kinda don’t want him to be fired because I want him to make more mistakes. Aguirre is doing an excellent job showing us how incompetent this government is. https://t.co/jKBfVcr774 — Daughter of Mindanao (@tessgarcia) April 4, 2018

Filipinos also took the opportunity to air out their desire to see the removal of other polarizing cabinet members, particularly three from the President Communication Operations Office: secretary Martin Andanar, undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, and assistant secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson.

When he does, hope he fires Aguirre, I would be happiest if he does the same to Uson et al #FireMocha — Merlie (@Yoyamomi) April 4, 2018

but i will laugh A LOT if aguirre gets fired but andanar and mocha and badoy are allowed to stay on hahahaha — IMPEACH DUTERTE (@xpeanutgalleryx) April 4, 2018

As of this writing, the Palace has announced that Aguirre has yet to send any resignation letter. They have also claimed that same for Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who has also figured in Wednesday morning’s streak of reports.

A petition calling for Aguirre’s resignation was initiated last year on Change.org, an online platform that allows users to start signature campaigns. The petition, authored by an organization called ‘Youth Resist has close to 20,000 signatures. A link to the ongoing petition was circulated anew in social media following the DOJ’s series of controversial moves last month.