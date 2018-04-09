Greener pastures in Canada as mushroom picker? Not quite.

News reports about Canada offering P150,000 monthly to workers in the agriculture sector went viral on social media and Filipinos were quick to jump on the possibility of greener pastures.

But could this job be too good to be true?

According to the report, Canada is looking for mushroom pickers, oyster harvesters and butchers.

While there is no recruitment fee that needs to be settled, an aspiring applicant has to set aside $5,000 (P260,332.02) to be trained for three months.

The report failed to note if it was equivalent to US dollars or to Canadian dollars.

People made computations and claimed that P150,000 would not be enough for one to maintain a lifestyle in Canada.

In Canadian dollars, P150,000 is equivalent to CAD 3,677.69 in today’s exchange rate.

A minimum wage earner in Ontario can earn CAD 14.00 per hour, which has the highest rate among Canadian provinces. The lowest is CAD 10.96, which is in Saskatchewan.

Prepare to spend a lot daily

According to The Globe and Mail, it is generally more expensive to live in Canada than in the United States.

A one-bedroom condominium in a downtown area of an average Canadian city costs almost CAD 1,159.50. In the U.S., it is priced at around CAD 1,115.51.

Food items are also pricey, with a one-kilogram chicken breast averaging CAD 14.06. In the U.S., it is only priced at CAD 8.30.

A pair of Levi’s jeans costs almost CAD 70.30 but in the U.S., it only costs CAD 51.13.

The official website of Canada reports that regular household expenses can take up half of a person’s take-home pay.

These include bills for the house, heating (heater) and other utilities, food, clothing, health insurance and transportation.

An employer can also deduct as much as 25-35 percent off your pay to contribute to the income tax, employment insurance, pension plans and other deductions stated in your contract.

In global view

On Deutsche Bank’s latest survey tackling global prices, The Huffington Post reports that Canada is the fifth most expensive country to live.

However, it is cheaper than maintaining a lifestyle in New Zealand, Australia and Britain.

Compared to other countries, Vancouver was also cited to have the “least affordable market,” notes Business Insider. — Art by Uela Badayos