‘Mga Tagapaghiganti’: If Pinoy stars were cast as the Avengers

A graphic artist drew his own interpretation of members of Marvel superhero group Avengers and some supporting characters, envisioning them as Filipino actors.

A Facebook page shared the artworks of Glenn Paolo Villeza who drew the famous Marvel characters last year, when he heard that “Avengers: Infinity War” would be showing in cinemas that time.

“Nang mabalitaan kong may Avengers: Infinity Wars na darating this year (2018), sumagi na naman sa isip ko paano kaya kung Filipino celebritites ang gaganap?” he wrote on Facebook.

Villeza called them “Mga Tagapaghiganti.”

The Facebook album was eventually shared by the Facebook page of Laurel Arisgado, in time for the screening of the last Avengers movie, “Avengers: Endgame.”

In Villeza’s version, he incorporated talents of ABS-CBN and GMA Network to form an ensemble cast such as Richard Gutierrez playing Captain America and John Lloyd Cruz as Iron Man.

His illustrations impressed online Filipinos, with some of them even suggesting other characters from famous movies he could interpret such as the Harry Potter franchise.

Villeza has long been drawing his own interpretations of fictional characters before. He previously sketched characters of television series “Game of Thrones” starring Filipino stars.

In his version, Liza Soberano would play as Sansa Stark, Sue Ramirez as Arya Stark, Dawn Zulueta as Catelyn Stark and Richard Gomez as Ned Stark, among others.

In a previous interview, Villeza said that he has “always been in touch with (his) creative side.”

“I have always been in touch with my creative side. Marrying my hobbies with my innate love for the arts just made sense,” he shared.

“Ever since we were young, we have always been fascinated with making our own fan casts of local celebrities for foreign media that we enjoy,” Villeza added.