Barker who dreams of becoming a game developer shares sketches

A Twitter user was amazed at a barker he met who sketches while keeping an eye on parked cars and has dreams of becoming a game developer.

Twitter user @Gtsby_ shared some pictures of the unidentified barker’s intricate sketches that featured a “Super Mario” course challenge and robots, among others.

“He then showed me sketches of plans he made because he’d like to be a game developer someday! I’m amazed,” the user wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The Twitter user was also able to interview the barker, who mentioned that he is a “fanatic” of the popular video game “Super Mario.”

“Fanatic kasi ako ng Super Mario. Kumbaga mula pagkabata, adik na’ko sa Super Mario,” the barker explained a video.

Other Twitter users expressed their amazement at the barker’s talent and hoped he would reach his dreams to become a game developer.

A barker is someone on the streets who calls, facilitates or convinces commuters to board a particular public utility vehicle for the purpose of extracting an amount from the driver.

They also oblige drivers to park their public utility vehicles in certain spots—usually in densely populated areas—while they call for passengers.

Developing games: An actual cool job



A game developer designs and creates video games for computer and video game consoles.

They are highly involved in the conceptualization and the execution of game creation, according to a website for education seekers.

Usually, game developers have a degree in computer science, software engineering or any other related field.

“Game developers may be involved in various aspects of a game’s creation from concept and story writing to the coding and programming. Other potential areas of work for a game developer include audio, design, production and visual arts,” Study.com notes.

The Philippines is still a minor player in the international game development field with only a 0.02% share in the $90 billion global industry as of August 2018.