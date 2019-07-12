New Kathniel Twitter serye captures audiences with relatable, witty love story

Gwy Saludes, the author who became popular online for her fictional love story between on- and off-screen couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, published another series that became a hot topic on Twitter.

The viral Twitter thread titled “By Mistake” was first posted on July 5 and ended on July 11. It drew 3,200 comments and made rounds at least 26,000 times.

— By Mistake — A KathNiel social serye where Ivor, one of the university’s top students, ends up in a fight with Lily, a woman who has a long-time crush on him, over a wrong Grab message. pic.twitter.com/ezI8vCjpbE — ji (@4reuminct) July 5, 2019

Similar to the previous stories, the tweets used photos of popular personalities, including Bernardo’s and Padilla’s, and edited them to appear in fictitious conversations through text messages, Instagram posts and tweets.

Bernardo portrayed as Lily in this new narrative and Padilla as Ivor. Both characters are students from the University of Santo Tomas.

Saludes who used another Twitter account @4reuminct, made a brief summary of it.

“A KathNiel social serye where Ivor, one of the university’s top students, ends up in a fight with Lily, a woman who has a long-time crush on him, over a wrong Grab message,” she said on the first tweet.

Fans online were amused with the story’s arc.

It started off with Lily’s mistake of texting Ivor’s number and then makes witty flirty moves to gain his attention.

Ivor happened to be fresh out of a breakup with another character, Calla, who later tried to get in the way of Lily and Ivor’s relationship.

As with the previous ones, this fan fiction has a happy ending.

Social media is slowly being used as the new platform for aspiring writers to experiment on whether it is a fan-made tale or an original creative piece.

A study from the University of Wroclaw in Poland found that social media greatly changed the culture of fandoms or communities of fans of celebrities or fictional characters.

In the Philippines, fans of celebrities, particularly of Bernardo and Padilla, even dedicate social accounts to publish their own spins of their characters.

Bernardo is an inspiration

Bernardo previously praised Saludes for her previous series called “Along España: A Kathniel Social Serye” last February.

Juan Miguel Severo, a spoken word artist, was the first to notice the narrative.

Bernardo thanked the fan and encouraged her to pursue her dream of being a writer.

“Binasa ko siya habang traffic and naaliw ako so thank you! Excited na kong mabasa yung next na mangyayari. Goodluck and galingan mo,” she said in a video.

This video message reached Saludes. She later told Star Cinema that Bernard’s words in the video greatly motivated her to continue writing.

“Last month, I was questioning my capability to write. Kathryn’s video message motivated me to continue writing and exploring. Hindi niya siguro alam pero sobra-sobra ‘yung epekto niya sa akin kahit sa simpleng ganoon lang. I love her. Isa siya sa mga inspirasyon ko,” she said.

Aside from “Along España” and “By Mistake,” Saludes’ other social stories are “Around Dapitan,” a prequel of the first one, and “Between Walls.”