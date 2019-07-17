What to expect from the first 4 Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entries

The executive committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival has announced the first four entries to be included in its 2019 run based on script submissions.

These are “K(ampon),” “Miracle in Cell #7,” “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” and “Momolland.”

The entries were selected by the committee according to its fulfillment of the following criteria:

Artistic excellence (40%)

Commercial appeal (40%)

Filipino cultural sensibility (10%)

Global appeal (10%)

The screening committee is headed by Bienvenido Lumbera, a National Artist for Literature in 2006.

A total of 22 different production houses submitted 26 entries this year but only eight of them will be deemed qualified to appear in the annual film festival traditionally held in December.

The second batch of films will be selected from among the finished films to be submitted to the committee by September 20.

Meanwhile, here are things to expect from the first four films of the MMFF.

K(ampon)

“K(ampon)” is a horror film released by Quantum Films under the direction of King Palisoc who previously directed “Tandem,” an action-drama film starring JM de Guzman and Nico Antonio.

The 2019 MMFF entry stars Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay.

“K(ampon)” is also considered as Aquino’s silver screen comeback, where she was once considered the Philippine cinema’s “Horror Queen” because of her involvement in successful horror films like “Feng Shui,” “Sukob,” “Dalaw” and “Segunda Mano.”

Miracle in Cell #7

“Miracle in Cell #7” is a family drama released by VIVA Films under Nuel Naval‘s direction.

It is a local adaptation of the hit Korean film with the same title that tells the story of a wrongfully imprisoned man with mental condition who desires to see his daughter.

The Philippine version stars ’80s matinee idol Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre. It will also feature JC Santos, Joel Torre and Arjo Atayde.

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity

“Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” is a family comedy released by APT Entertainment and ZET Production under Linnet Zurbano‘s direction.

It stars Kapuso stars Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza who previously worked together in comedies “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles,” “Enteng Kabisote 10 and the Abangers” and “My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore.”

“Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” is presumed to be a parody of spy film “Mission Impossible” and “The Bourne Identity,” a Jason Bourne film.

Momolland

“Momolland” is a fantasy film released by ABS-CBN Film Productions and VIVA Films under the direction of Barry Gonzalez who previously directed “Fantastica” and “Fangirl Fanboy.”

The 2019 MMFF entry stars “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis. It will also feature Tony Labrusca and Dimples Romana.

“Momolland,” according to Vice, tells the story of bickering siblings and has a theme that revolves on trusting one’s family.

— Featured artwork by Interaksyon/Uela Altar-Badayos