Investing: How Filipinos can grow their money the smart way

Few Filipinos know that investing is one of the ways they can potentially grow their money instead of saving it in bank accounts.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, only 3% of the population invest their money in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other managed investment schemes as of 2017.

The figure translates to around 2 million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, 52.8 million individuals who can—which translates to 77% of the population—have yet to practice investing.

What is investing?

Investing is when an individual commits his money to another resource (such as stocks or bonds) and then expects to receive a higher amount for it in the future.

People can invest in lots of ways, such as through shares, cash, real estate properties or bonds, among others.

One of the most popular ones is through bonds, where the individual loans his money to a company or the government.

He can also buy a stake in a company or a business venture and be considered a shareholder.

Trading coach and stock trader Lloyd Bazar considers it a means of attaining “financial freedom.”

Investing 101

To invest in the market, one needs to attain enough knowledge and insights from credible sources and authorities.

Bazar, an active investor, has a series of videos on YouTube and Facebook where he educates Filipinos about smart and responsible investment. He also lets newbie traders copy his investing strategies on focused platforms like eToro.

“Information is the biggest key to the market. Having easier access to what the good traders’ ideas are and having people to ask help from will be big for trading newbies,” he shared.

Bazar, who also goes beyond the Philippine Stock Exchange and trades in the international market, aims to address shortcomings when it comes to investment education so people can further expand their wealth and be financially secured in the long run.

“I introduce investing, and especially responsible investing, to Filipinos,” he said.

“I teach (them) how to handle their money if they want to make it financially,” the trading coach added.

Bazar has uploaded over 200 videos and live streams about the basics of investing, as well as insights about the Philippine Stock Exchange and international financial markets.

It is where he shares his trading strategies and means to attain financial freedom through investment.

“Keep an open mind. There are already thousands of people earning in the market, so it is doable,” Bazar said.