The New York Times produced a profile of ‘Filipino food’s greatest champion’

The New York Times featured a profile of a Filipino food writer and cultural historian whom the international publication referred to as “Filipino food’s greatest champion.”

Doreen Gamboa Fernandez, a highly-regarded figure in the local food literature circle, influenced a number of Filipino-American chefs in the United States with her writings that have shaped the Philippines’ food landscape.

The Times feature, written by Ligaya Mishan, provided a background of Fernandez’s life and how she “revolutionized Filipino food” with her contributions in literature, particularly her insights on local cuisine.

“Ms. Fernandez trained her attention on dishes low and high, from humble carinderias, the roadside stalls where the staff obligingly shooed away flies, and polished ‘tablecloth’ restaurants that had once served almost exclusively American and Spanish food,” Mishan noted.

Fernandez’s way of writing was called “crystalline,” whether she was giving direct or poetic descriptions of culinary creation.

“Her prose was crystalline, at once poetic and direct, whether describing ‘the distinctive rasp and whisper’ of crushed ice in the dessert halo-halo, or freshly cut ubod, the pith of the coconut palm, ‘that just an hour before had been the heart of a tree’,” Mishan observed.

On Twitter, Mishan counted the “quietly subversive” Fernandez among her idols.

The feature also included testimonies from people whom Fernandez influenced, even after her death.

These include Filipino-American chefs and restaurateurs who aim to make known Pinoy cuisine in the international scene and dispel notions that it is “weird” or “smelly,” among others.

Genevieve Villamora, for example, was reported to have “bought everything from Ms. Fernandez’s oeuvre that she could find, scouring used-books websites.”

Villamora is a co-owner of Bad Saint, a Filipino restaurant in Washington, D.C. known for its “long lines and unbeatable adobo.”

Filipinos from the literary circle lauded Fernandez’s inclusion in the prestigious publication’s features, saying it is “much deserved.”

Among them are novelist Ian Rosales Casocot, Philippine Star columnists Wilson Lee Flores and Danton Remoto.

“This jolted me awake on a Wednesday morning. Dear Doreen in The New York Times,” Remoto said as he shared the feature.

