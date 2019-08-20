Nickelodeon’s popular slime-filled music festival hits the Philippines this year

Children’s channel Nickelodeon announced through a video on Facebook that it will take its popular “slime fest” music festival to the Philippines this coming September.

In the video, it said this will be the first time the long-running international event that will enter the Asian music scene and its first stop is in the country.

Aside from Nickelodeon stars, other big celebrities who became guests and performed in previous events include Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and One Direction.

So far, Asia’s version of the Slime Fest invited Janine Weigel, a Thai-German YouTube star, and Kira Kosarin, an American actress who starred in the Nickelodeon series “The Thundermans.”

“Our Nickelodeon fans have made us the number 1 kids channel in the Philippines so we’re happy to give back with even more content and events that they love us for. Part music festival and part giant party for the entire family, SlimeFest is definitely one for the books!” said Jacque M. Ruby, country lead of Viacom International Media Networks in the Philippines.

Aside from the live performances, fans also look forward to slime-filled games in which popular celebrities, particularly stars from Nickelodeon’s shows, get dumped or soaked in green and gooey slime onstage.

According to an article, the slime is made up of basic food ingredients such as vanilla pudding, apple sauce and oatmeal with green food coloring.

While Nickelodeon popularized the concept of a slime-filled music affair, it was not the first network to do so.

In 1979, a Canadian TV show called “You Can’t Do That on Television” ran an episode where a child got soaked in green goop on his head after disobeying one of the rules at a short skit.

Being poured with green goo soon became the signature game penalty during SlimeFest.

Nickelodeon first held this occasion in Australia in 2012 and soon spread in Italy and in the United Kingdom. The United States started hosting it in 2018.

Nearly 162,000 people around the world have attended the shows including sold-out presentations in South Africa, Australia, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain.

The upcoming show in the Philippines will be the seventh adaptation of it. It will be held on September 28 at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.