Why can’t they throw ’em? Ire over used milk tea cups left lying around

Pictures of a popular milk tea brand’s empty cup left on a supermarket rack gained attention on Twitter not because it was extraordinary, but because it happens often enough.

Twitter user @achilles_cy chided an unknown “James” for purchasing a drink of CoCo Milk Tea and leaving it on the aisle instead of throwing it on the trash.

The incident inspired the user to compose what appeared to be a poem as he criticized “James'” actions.

The empty cup was left in the oatmeal section of an unknown grocery store.

Naisip ni James na bumili ng Large Panda Milktea ng Coco

Bumili si James

Naubos ni James

Madaming pera si James pero wala siyang utak. pic.twitter.com/sCy9XkCvPJ — cj (@achilles_cy) August 24, 2019

Other Twitter users asked the uploader if he was able to throw the empty cup on the trash or not since he already saw it.

Did ya throw it tho — Fjfjfj (@LagingBusog_) August 26, 2019

There were those who were repulsed by the action, pointing out that an empty milk tea cup does not weigh that much for it to be carried and placed in a trash can.

osfjhjishfbs wtf ga'no kabigat ba 'yang milktea cup at hindi man lang dinala palabas?? disgusting — ˗ˏˋ a. ˎˊ˗ (@antxniette) August 27, 2019

Others tagged their own friends who shared the same name as the milk tea consumer and jokingly chided them as well.

It is not known whether the uploader of the pictures was able to throw the empty milk tea cup in the trash can or not.

Eating is generally not allowed in supermarkets or grocery stores, although some have small shops or cafes inside.

Despite this, it is discouraged to eat in such establishments since food or beverages might be spilled on the floor—where there is a constant movement of the staff and customers—or on the grocery items.

Grocery stores or supermarkets usually have security guards situated on the entrance to prevent patrons from bringing in foods or drinks.

Tea lovers but lazy litterers

It was not the first time that online Filipinos complained of used milk tea cups not thrown properly.

Older tweets suggest that many tea drinkers are willing to queue to purchase the refreshments but do not bother hurling them into garbage bins.

may mga tao talagang kayang kaya bumili ng milk tea pero hindi kaya itapon sa tamang tapunan haypna — 789 others (@abergooo) May 2, 2019

Dear Flyers, please be responsible of your own trash. Kaya niyong bumili ng milk tea/frappe at kumain ng ice cream pero hindi kayang itapon? Hello! Anong akala niyo sa gilid ng SM Skydome? Basurahan? Pls pls pls. Be responsible enough. #MayWard0806AlbumLaunch — Bee ✈️ (@itsyourbee) April 28, 2019

Hindi talaga mabibili ng mga pera yung disiplina eh. Nakakabili ng milk tea, coffee sa mamahaling cafe, etc. Pero di magawang itapon yung kalat nila. Ang linis ng ewood tas pakalat kalat kayo ng mga pinaginuman niyo 😤 — kudasigh -0- (@00joey_zip) December 7, 2018

But some milk tea cups are reusable

Not all milk tea cups are meant to be thrown away after a single use. More enviromentally conscious companies have started to give out reusable plastics and containers for their products.

Twitter user @markgabofficial had the diligence to verify his hunch that a tea shop’s plastic cups are reusable. The social media thread in June gained more than 34,000 likes and 21,000 retweets.

So pwede ninyo magamit ulit ang container ng milk tea ninyo na nabili sa Macao Imperial and meron akong idea na what if mag push tayo na may discount ang those ppl na bibili sa kanila if magdala sila ng old container para lagyan ulit ng milk tea? — Gabreal Manuel (@markgabofficial) June 13, 2019

The post even reached the managers of Macao Imperial Milk Tea.