Lone family behind Bohol’s artisanal Unbroken Salt eggs is struggling to make it sustainable

Only one family is left performing the rare and complex salt production in Bohol called “Asin Tibook,” an egg-shaped salt popular overseas.

This special tradition was nearly lost, according to Facebook user Dalareich Polot, but the family of Tatay Nestor in the municipality of Alburquerque in Bohol insisted on reviving it and passing it on to the next generation.

The post with a photo of the finished product on September 20 has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

Polot narrated that she talked to Reynante Manungas, the brother of Tatay Nestor, and he told her that the family is currently struggling to make the traditional craft sustainable.

“I talked to Msgr. Manungas on the phone, the brother of Tatay Nestor based in Zamboanga who almost gave up in reviving this tradition, he got a bank loan to revive this and continue struggling to make this sustainable and paying the loan,” she said on the post.

She said that the family’s customers are mostly foreigners and only a few locals knew about this type of salt.

“You should try this salt and its unique flavor. Let me know if you want one to support them. Thank you so much!” Polot said.

The “Asin Tibuok” or “unbroken salt” in Visayan language is made by soaking coconut husks in seawater for several months, allowing them to absorb the water’s saline content.

The husks are then dried under the sun for a few days until they burn into ashes. The ashes will be mixed with more seawater to form brine, which will be boiled in egg-shaped clay pots. The salt will be harvested from there.

Back then, there were two other families who produced salt using this method.

Due to low income, the tradition nearly died if not for the persistence of Tatay Nestor’s family.

“Yung mga lolo at lola ko pa nagmana nito, pero ‘yung papa ko, uncle ko, hindi alam kung sa’n nanggaling ‘yung skills, kung saan nagsimula. Kami naman, gumagawa na ng manual para maipasa ito sa iba,” Manungas said in an old interview.

Why is this salt unique?

According Philippine Sea Salts, asin tibook, also known as the dinosaur egg, has a distinct flavor compared to commercial salt goods.

“Asin Tibuok is a sharp and earthy sea salt presenting mild smoky undertones on the palate. An old form of salt preservation once used for trade; inland bound rice farmers in need of salt trade with asinderos in need of rice. Each obtaining their staple for the year,” the website said.

To use this, the chunks of the salt are first broken off from the clay pot. Then, then salt can be dipped in a dish for additional flavoring or made it into fine grounds to be sprinkled like regular table salt. — Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos