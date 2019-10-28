‘Champs already?’ UP coach, players celebrate Final Four entry in rowdy viral vid

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Sunday’s basketball match between the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University was indeterminable until the last three seconds.

For the DLSU Green Archers, it was a do-or-die game that could throw them out the playoffs and land below the Final Four. For the UP Fighting Maroons, it was a step up the rankings and closer to that elusive championship.

The clash at Antipolo’s Ynares Center—described anywhere from “thrilling” to a “cardiac arrest”—closed with narrow 71-68 finish for UP.

Then players and Coach Bo Perasol headed to the locker room. What ensued was the most rambunctious celebration of the UP Men’s Basketball Team caught on camera: topless players attacking Perasol with a group hug, Perasol jumping up and down, everybody being doused with water (or is that energy drink?).

The new recording prompted some social media users to ask: Are they already champions?

UAAP Season 82’s undefeated Ateneo Blue Eagles know the Maroons have a long way to go.

Twitter user @_jaggiegregorio, one of those who took the video, recalled that the celebration was similar to last year’s bash upon the Fighting Maroons’ entry to the Final Four—the first for the team in almost four decades.

throwback to szn 81’s final 4 celebration 🤣 BACK 2 BACK baby 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NgoEaL5ogf — 𝐉𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨 (@_jaggiegregorio) October 27, 2019

— Lead video released by the UP Fighting Maroons