Vlogger Michelle Dy gets another scathing comment from US influencer Jeffree Star

Filipino beauty blogger Michelle Dy again earned the disapproval of American vlogger Jeffree Star who posted a scalding criticism about Dy’s makeup line.

Dy shared a teaser video of her new beauty line “Michelle Dy Basics” on Instagram last October 25. Two brush sets and makeup sponges comprise the collection.

These were then made available on online beauty outlets on October 25.

Amid the messages of support from her fans, a Filipino user tagged Star’s account and asked him to review the new products.

Star, who was known for his tongue-in-cheek makeup review videos, immediately responded: “I don’t have time to review trash on my channel!”

I don’t have time to review trash on my channel! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 29, 2019

Dy soon tweeted as an apparent response to him: “I’m good love, enjoy!”

I’m good luv, enjoy 🌙 — Michelle Dy (@michelle_dy) October 29, 2019

Star, who runs an eponymous makeup line, previously accused Dy of using his supposed trademarked phrase and format “Jeffree Star Approved” on YouTube when she launched her own video series inspired by it called “MD Approved.”

Star threatened to sue her for this.

Dy then tweeted a lengthy apology addressed to Star on Twitter.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Jeffree Star if in any way or another, I may have violated your rights from the use of your trademark,” part of it said.

Interaksyon found that the phrase was not trademarked at that time. There were also no indication that Star pressed charges against Dy.

Series of controversies

Aside from Star, Dy found herself embroiled in minor online squabbles with other vloggers around the same time.

She annoyed Filipino vlogger Anna Cay, also known for makeup tutorials, reviews and other visuals, when she suddenly shared screenshots of their private exchange back in 2016 on Instagram stories.

Without naming Dy, Cay then aired her side on how Dy and her fans kept dragging her name in issues she was not part of in the first place.

Weeks later, Dy shared another Instagram story that revived the old rift with beauty vlogger Ana Victorino. This earned the ire of London-based influencer Em Ford.

Dy’s story was supposed to be a clap-back at her critics but she added a remark which some people perceived as skin-shaming:

“Problemahin niyo yong mga blackheads at pimples niyo mga besh, ‘wag ‘yong picture ko. Lahat nalang. Kalerks.”

Ford, who was also an advocate of skin positivity, called her out on Twitter and expressed her disappointment to Dy.

Victorino, meanwhile, wrote an open letter to Dy in an attempt to prevent her fans from bringing up the issue again. She also tagged her account on her tweet.

“Kaya sana next time, instead of dropping a bomb on your bashers, learn to forgive. Open you mind and heart. Baka sakaling tigilan ka ng bashers mo once and for all if you apologize to everyone you deeply affected,” part of the thread said.