Restobar is offering SEA Games athletes free beer. Here’s why national teams may not take it.

A restobar announced that it will offer free beer to athletes, coaching staff and officials of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in light of the controversies surrounding the biennial multi-sport event.

Rue Bourbon said that it is their way to show its appreciation and hospitality to the visiting participants who have been greeted with negativity for the past few days.

Addressing athletes of the event, the restobar wrote in a Facebook post:

“We just want you to know that we here at RUE are deeply proud of you for taking up the task of representing your country. One cannot fathom how much weight that might put on one’s shoulders. Still, you carry yourselves and your country’s flag with such pride and joy — that in itself is highly admirable.”

“To our athletes, homegrown or visiting, do not let all the negativities ruin your focus. The Philippines is a beautiful country full of beautiful people and we want you to experience that in our small way. Win or lose, nothing can change the fact that you have already brought glory to your country.”

It stated that athletes are entitled to a free “baby big ass beer” that can be redeemed by showing proof of their participation in the event to any of the restobar’s branches from November 30 to December 11.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, we are wishing you luck and hope you have an enjoyable experience!” Rue added.

A word of caution

The announcement was met with appreciation by social media users but others voiced their concerns about the timing of the promo in light of the anticipated multi-sport event.

“I think dapat after ng SEA Games na lang ‘to avail, ‘wag during the SEA Games,” a Facebook user wrote.

She added that it appeared as if the restobar was encouraging the athletes to drink while the weeks-long games are commencing.

Another Filipino hoped that Rue Bourbon would extend the promo instead as “athletes need to be healthy before and during the competition.”

Athletes are generally discouraged to drink alcohol in the 24 to 48 hours surrounding a serious competition or an intense training session.

Lori Nedescu, a board-certified sports dietitian and personal coach, said drinking alcohol can hinder athletes’ motor skills and decrease their physical output on the field.

She added that alcohol also dehydrates the body leading to “decreased concentration” affecting the hand-eye coordination.

“Glucose is broken down at a slower rate when alcohol is present, leaving your body with less energy to pull from and greater risk of bonking,” Nedescu continued.

Alcohol can also “impair muscle synthesis” which negatively affects the body’s strength performance and composition goals.

If an athlete chooses to drink, Nedescu suggested that they should initially consume a “nutrient-rich” meal or snack to delay the absorption of alcohol in their bodies.

They could also drink one glass of water after every alcohol consumed to prevent dehydration.

Athletes are also advised to sip liquid at their “own pace” and refrain from drinking close to bedtime as it can impair sleep which can negatively affect their training capacity.