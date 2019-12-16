In 2019, Filipinos wanted to know how to switch to ‘dark mode’

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Filipinos opted for the dark side in the past year, since the phrase “how to dark mode” topped Google Philippines’ list of trending searches for the “How To” category.

In 2019 alone, browsers, operating systems and mobile applications rolled out their respective “dark mode” versions which were immediately welcomed by the public.

As stated by CNN Business, 2019 is “the year that tech went dark.”

Some of the applications that released a dark mode option in its interface are Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Gmail, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Windows 10 Mail, Slack and Twitter.

Apple’s much-anticipated iOS 13 update for iPhones and iPods also included a system-wide dark mode option that allowed users to fully enjoy the dim interface.

Android similarly has a system-wide dark mode option for smartphones through the operating system Android 10.

Dark mode is a supplemental mode that “reduces the light emitted by device screens while maintaining the minimum color contrast ratios required for readability,” according to a Los Angeles-based mobile app development company.

It supposedly reduces eye strain and conserves battery power as dark pixels require less power to operate.