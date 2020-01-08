Filipinos’ nostalgia over Goku of ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ now Tokyo 2020 ambassador

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Son Goku of the popular anime series “Dragon Ball Z” is one of the official ambassadors of the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics or Tokyo 2020 along with other iconic anime characters.

Olympics Channel in its official Facebook page posted a video featuring the “most popular animated celebrities in the world” who are Goku, Yo Jibanyan, Luffy, Naruto, Cure Miracle, Cure Magical, Sailor Moon, Shin Chan and Astroboy.

Tokyo 2020 Official Ambassadors READY TO MEET Tokyo 2020 AMBASSADORS? 🇯🇵😍😍😍 Posted by Olympic Channel on Thursday, January 19, 2017

The anime characters will appear on official merchandises of the upcoming Olympics like bags, shirts and caps.

When Filipinos found out that Goku, the spiky-haired main protagonist of “Dragon Ball Z” is one of the ambassadors, they rode the nostalgia wave and began to recall phrases from the anime series.

“KAMEHAMEHAAAAAAA,” a Reddit user wrote, referencing the “Kamehameha wave” in the anime which refers to Goku’s signature move in battles.

“Kaya mo ‘yan, Gowhen!” wrote another user, mimicking Goku speaking to his son Gohan in the Filipino-dubbed version aired in GMA Network before.

Goku is a character from the ’90s anime series “Dragon Ball Z” who is considered one of the most popular and most powerful characters in the franchise.

“Dragon Ball Z” is a Japanese anime that tells the adventures of Goku and his companions as they defend the earth against villains ranging from aliens, androids and other creatures.

The series has been called a “pop culture phenomenon” and a key instrument for the “rising popularity of Japanese animation in America.”

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or the XXXII Olympic Summer Games, will be held in Japan’s capital from July 24 to August 9.

It is an international multi-sport event that will see the introduction of skateboarding, karate, surfing and sport climbing as part of the Olympics.

Some of the sports included in the lineup are archery, baseball, boxing, fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling, among others.

More than 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to participate in the prestigious sports event.

Teen gymnast Carlos Yulo and champion weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz are expected to represent the Philippines following their success in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

RELATED: Hidilyn Diaz asserts might, clinches first-ever SEA Games gold

During the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Jainero, Brazil, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said that Japanese culture will have a fundamental role in the next games in Tokyo.

Anime or animation is Japan’s biggest cultural export, as evidenced by the popularity of Japanese animated shows and movies around the world.

An expert on anime and an editor of reference book “The Anime Encyclopedia” shared her two cents about the phenomenon.

“Animation frees imagination from the constraints of physical possibility,” Helen McCarthy said to BBC Future.

The media outlet noted that anime is “moving into the global mainstream” as animated movies such as “Your Name” and “Spirited Away” continue to gain relevance in different parts of the world.