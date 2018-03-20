Hooq Hollywood original series, ‘The Oath’ tackles gang culture, police corruption

Sony Crackle’s web television series, “The Oath,” the first foray into Hollywood Originals by video-on-demand service Hooq (http://www.hooq.tv/) is now available in Southeast Asia.

Chief Content Officer of Hooq, Jennifer Batty said, “This marks a truly significant milestone for Hooq Originals. While we continue to blaze a trail for homegrown Asian content and talent, we are now proud to strengthen our offering and bring in the best original content that Hollywood has to offer. With established producers of gritty visual stories like Joe Halpin and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the team and not to mention hard hitters like Ryan Kwanten and Sean Bean, we’re confident that we’ve got a winner here. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Set in Los Angeles, this hard-hitting crime drama dives deep into a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. “The Oath” chooses to tread where most cop dramas don’t, shedding light on corruption and “police gang” culture by examining secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut but, once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies not only on the outside but also from within.

Created by Joe Halpin (“Hawaii Five-O”, “Secrets and Lies”), the characters and relationships in The Oath are informed by his first-hand experience working as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 18 years, 12 of which was as an undercover officer.

Chief Executive Officer of Hooq, Peter Bithos said, “At Hooq, we have always dedicated ourselves to bringing our subscribers the best that Asia and Hollywood have to offer. With The Oath now joining our family of HOOQ Originals, we’re proud to continue bringing the kind of stories that our customers love and continue to expect from us. This is the first of many to come.

“The Oath” stars Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Cory Hardrict (“American Sniper”, “Gran Torino”), Katrina Law (“Training Day”), Arlen Escarpeta (“The Magicians”), J.J Soria (“Animal Kingdom”, “The Fosters”) and “Game Of Thrones” alum, Sean Bean.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”) and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, Anne Clements (“StartUp”) and Halpin are the producers. The series is directed by Jeff T. Thomas (“Blindspot,” “Wayward Pines”) and Luis Prieto (Kidnap, “StartUp”). “The Oath” is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.