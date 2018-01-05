Indian-Canadian comic Russell Peters to return to Manila in March

Celebrated Indian-Canadian stand-up comic Russell Peters, best known for his observational humor that highlights racial and cultural stereotypes, is coming back to Manila for a one-night show presented by AEG Presents and Ovation Productions on March 10 at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Peters first performed in the Philippines back in 2008 and returned last year for his “Almost Famous” tour. His upcoming performance is part of his “Deported World Tour” and promises “all new material.”

His coming visit to the country comes on the heels of recent successful shows by Filipino-American comics Jo Koy and Rex Navarrete, who opened Peters’ show at the Kia Theatre last year.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Peters’ father was from Mumbai, India who later migrated to Canada to work as a federal meat inspector.

As seen from his viral videos, some of which he uploaded himself on his official YouTube channel, Peters’ act is known to poke fun at the culture and accents of several ethnic groups including Africans, Jamaicans, Arabs, Italians, Russians, his fellow Indians and even Filipinos.

Peters insists that his brand of comedy is in no way a put-down of different races but is actually his way of “raising them up through humor” according to a 2006 interview with the Canadian TV news program “The National.”

While almost everything is fair game for the seasoned comic, one thing he won’t touch is the subject of religion as he once told Larry King that he is “more of a science guy than a beliefs guy.”

His “Almost Famous” tour also included an online television special of the same title for Netflix last year. Also last year, he produced and starred in his own limited comedy drama series for Netflix called “The Indian Detective,” which co-starred Anupam Kher (“The Big Sick”), William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Christina Cole (“Suits”), and Mishqah Parthiephal (“Keeping Up with the Kandasamys”).

The four-part series ended in a cliffhanger and hinted at a possible second season.

Peters has also appeared in the still unreleased films “The Clapper” with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan; “Supercon” with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich; and “Public Schooled” with Judy Greer.

Joining him on his “Deported World Tour” is fellow comedian Jake Johannsen, known as one of David Letterman’s favorite comics and a legendary raconteur of weird stories.

Tickets for the March 10 show are priced at P8190, 7135, 6080, 3970, 2910 and will go on sale starting January 8 via www.smtickets.com.

Watch Russell Peters recall his experiences in the Philippines in this hilarious video that he uploaded in 2016 and which to date has generated over 2.4 million views: