Japanese climber dies on eighth attempt on Everest – official

KATHMANDU, May 21 (Reuters) – A Japanese climber, who lost

nine fingertips to frostbite in a previous expedition, died on

Monday during an attempt to climb Mount Everest, an official

said, the second person to die on the world’s highest mountain

during the current climbing season.

Nobukazu Kuriki, 36, was found dead while sleeping in a camp

2 tent at 7,400 metres (24,278 feet) on the 8,850-metre

(29,035-feet) mountain, tourism department official Gyanendra

Shrestha said from base camp.

“Sherpas found his body inside the tent,” Shrestha told

Reuters. Details of the incident are not immediately available

due to poor communication with the higher camp, he said.

Kuriki had made seven unsuccessful attempts to scale

Everest.

In 2012, Kuriki spent two days in a snow hole at 27,000 feet

(8,230 metres) on Everest in temperatures below minus 20

Celsius. That was when he had to have his fingertips amputated.

Macedonian Gjeorgi Petkov, 63, died at the weekend climbing

Everest, hiking officials said without giving details.

Scores of climbers have successfully made it to the top of

Everest this month taking the benefit of good weather, officials

said.

Nepal has allowed more than 340 foreign climbers to ascend

the peak during the current season which started in March and

continues through this month. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and

Michael Perry)