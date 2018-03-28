Japan’s amazing percussion group Drum Tao to perform at Shang this April

The renowned Drum Tao group of Japan is bringing their extraordinary dance, martial arts, and percussion show to Shangri-La Plaza on April 15, 7PM, at the Grand Atrium.

After several standing ovations and sold-out shows from more than 7 million audiences in over 17 countries, Drum Tao will be performing the famous Samurai Drum Rock for the first time in Manila, with Shangri-La Plaza as one of their stops.

Mall guests will witness this one-of-a-kind musical drum concert where highly-trained Japanese Taiko drummers beat their Wadaiko drums together with passionate chanting and music. It’s a unique theatrical experience featuring an eclectic mix of dance and martial arts and flawless movements.

Get ready to be captivated by an evening of inspiring and immersive rhythm, beats, and melodies from this world-class performance group on April 15 at Shangri-La Plaza.