Jimmy Alapag, Dondon Hontiveros relish moments in Alab Pilipinas stint

For the most part of their careers as players, Jimmy Alapag and Dondon Hontiveros shared moments both as rivals and teammates.

In the PBA, Alapag was the main man in the backcourt of Talk ‘N Text for many years before Jayson Castro succeeded him at the Tropang Texters camp.

Hontiveros meanawhile played for many seasons and enjoyed winning championships with the San Miguel Beermen before spending the remainder of his career seeing action for Air21/Barako Bull and later on, the Alaska Aces.

But they, too, shared the court together as members of the South selection team in the PBA All-Stars as well as the previous national teams.

They’re now both outside the PBA, but they still work together for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, with Alapag serving as head coach and Hontiveros being the most senior member of the squad.

“I feel very fortunate to have both Danny Seigle as a consultant and Dondon Hontiveros as a player for Alab Pilipinas. They both had incredible careers in the PBA. Their experience, leadership and knowledge of the game have been a huge help for the Alab team. Despite their Hall of Fame careers, it would be hard to find two better people off the court as well, so I’m just thankful we’re going thru this season with Alab altogether,” Alapag wrote in a text message to InterAksyon.

For Hontiveros, winning a championship before retiring is the most logical conclusion in ending a colorful playing career. He came close of winning a championship with the Aces, who entered the finals four times in the last three seasons he played for under head coach Alex Compton, before finally exiting the PBA.

He hopes that his ABL stint will allow him to capture that elusive crown.

“It would mean a lot to be part of the team that helped Jimmy and Danny win the ABL on our first try,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros was impressed on the quick transition of his peers from players to coaches.

“Jimmy has always been a leader and I’m not surprised how good he runs the team. He is dedicated and he really is a servant leader. What I’m surprised about is Danny. He is just known to be an offensive player, but he is really transitioning well as a consultant and a key part of the coaching staff,” he said.