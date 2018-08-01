Lea Salonga’s newest fangirl: Bearded lady from ‘Greatest Showman’

International singer Lea Salonga has received a shout-out from another musical star, Keala Settle, the actress who played The Bearded Lady in “The Greatest Showman.”

Settle tweeted a video of Salonga singing the song “Reflection” next to a piano from the animated film Mulan during a gathering of theater actors in the United States.

The American actress and singer had witnessed a spontaneous performance by Salonga and other performers at Tramp Stamp Granny, a piano bar in Los Angeles.

Settle and other fans expressed their high regard for Salonga by calling her “an international treasure.”

.Just so we’re clear…@MsLeaSalonga is a GODDAMN INTERNATIONAL TREASURE. I could listen to her sing FOOOOOOOREEEEEEVERRRRRRRR. pic.twitter.com/Bvm1JLUdSC — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) July 30, 2018

Settle didn’t stop there. She also expressed her fandom of Salonga on her Instagram account.

Supporters were also stunned and dazed by the natural voice of the Filipino singer.

So @MsLeaSalonga has a once in a lifetime voice! Yes @kealasettle her voice is soul-stirring! Someone give her a movie musical!! https://t.co/CPMZauJMzc — Joseph Stewart (@joebottomley) July 30, 2018

Settle first gained prominence for playing the role of Norma Valverde in “Hands on a Hardbody.”

She was the voice behind the song that won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, “This Is Me,” one of the highlights of the recent hit “The Greatest Showman.”

‘What a journey it has been’

Salonga, meanwhile, began her career at the age of 7 in the musical “The King and I” and went on to perform in the likes of “Annie,” “Cat on a Hot,” “Tin Roof,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Rose Tattoo,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Paper Moon” and “The Fantasticks.”

At the age of 10, Salonga’s first album “Small Voice,” was awarded a gold certification. She also hosted her own musical show, “Love, Lea.”

She is lauded for the Tony Award she won for her performance as Kim in the acclaimed musical “Miss Saigon” in 1989.

Footage of her audition for the role continues to be a hit to this day.

She was later chosen to be the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the Disney film “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in the Mulan series.

In 1993, she became the first Asian actress to play Eponine in “Les Misérables.” She returned to the beloved musical as Fantine in the 2006 revival of the show.

She has sold out concerts and recorded albums all over the world throughout her career and has also won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World awards.

Recently, she been part of musicals such as “Flower Drum Song”, “Allegiance”, and “Once on This Island.”

Salonga is now in the US for the Hollywood Bowl performance of “Annie,” where she plays Annie’s mother, Grace Farrell.

