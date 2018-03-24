LEVEL UP | Dinner In The Sky comes to Manila this April

The Belgium-based novelty dining service Dinner In The Sky brings its unique experience to Filipino thrill-seekers and foreign tourists on April 3 at the lush landscaped grounds of Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

The sky dining experience, which has earned for itself a spot on Forbes Magazine’s list of the world’s Top 10 Most Unusual Restaurants, brings gourmands to literal culinary heights as it hoists its table, and waitstaff 150 feet into the air, giving them an amazing bird’s-eye view of a city or a country.

Started in May 2006 in Brussels, Belgium, this unique dinner experience uses a crane to hoist diners, table and waiting staff 150 feet off into the air giving them an amazing bird’s eye view whilst enjoying exquisite culinary feast. There have been over 5,000 events so far, in more than 45 cities around the world. Amongst the iconic locations where Dinner In The Sky has taken place include the Strip of Las Vegas, the gardens of the King David Hotel, the Marina of Dubai, the hills of the Villa Borghese, the banks of the St. Lawrence River, the beach of Copacabana, Cape Town Bay, and the Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur.

The concept was developed by E.I.T.S. BvBa to offer exclusivity and safety and all the procedures have been approved by TÜV SÜD, the German organization that validates the safety of products of all kinds to protect humans and the environment against hazards. The platform and machinery were designed according to German guidelines on flying structures, and the platforms are built in Belgium and are regularly checked and maintained. Every aspect of the concept, from the seat belts to the type of crane used, has been scrutinized and carefully considered to ensure maximum safety for clients and employees. Painstaking attention is given to every detail in order to maximize security and ensure guests always feel safe.

Solaire Resort and Casino is its next stop, with diners enjoying a breathtaking view of the famed Manila Bay sunset. Dinner in the Sky observes international safety measures to an utmost level, with seated guests wearing safety belts, and standing presenter and crew secured by safety harnesses at all times during the flight.

Patrons will be given a briefing by a safety supervisor about all the safety regulations prior to the flight and will be in constant communication with crane operator and ground crew.

“The Philippines is the third country in Southeast Asia in which the Dinner In The Sky experience is taking place. We are especially excited about its launch as Filipinos are known to be adventurous and fun-loving people. This experience will be a good boost to the country’s variety of culinary outlets, and both locals and tourists alike should not miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are also excited to work with our local Filipino partners, who share our vision in making the event an unforgettable one for everyone,” says Arvin Randahwa, CEO of Dinner In The Sky Asia.

This thrilling culinary adventure is organized by MMI Live, and co-organized by DITS Asia, with the exquisite world-class cuisine prepared by three of Solaire Resort and Casino’s chefs, followed by Chef Kenneth Cacho, Director for Culinary Arts of the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management (ISCAHM) and Michelin-star Chef Yves Mattagne of Sea Grill in Brussels, Belgium.

Dinner In The Sky is packaged from P9,990 that includes a four-course exclusive dinner, a perfect view of Manila, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience worth going for.

For more information on booking procedures about Dinner in the Sky Philippines, visit www.dinnerinthesky.ph.