Liberal Party members made no excuse for Holocaust memorial photo-op

Members of the leading opposition party the Liberal Party have issued their apologies after drawing flak for what was considered an insensitive photo-op in front of a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany.

Some fellow administration critics refused to defend the LP for the move.

However, some of its supporters have made the argument that the gravity of the LP delegation’s lapse in judgement was not even on par with the administration’s brutal drug crackdown.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was one of the public officials to join the opposition’s counterattack.

As expected, the administration’s roster of firebrands have spoken on the issue.

While the noise has yet to die down, some LP figures have owed up to the blunder.

Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat J.R., who originally posted the picture, was first to show remorse following backlash from all sides of the political spectrum. He admitted to have posted the now-controversial image on social media, which has since been deleted.

“I apologize for this lapse in my post,” says Baguilat in a series of tweets on Monday evening.

Baguilat, a staunch drug war critic, also discussed the comparisons drawn between the Jewish Holocaust during the Second World War and the series of extrajudicial killings attributed to the Philippine government.

Vice President Leni Robredo herself has also issued a direct-to-the-point apology.

“While there was no malice in it, I take full responsibility, so I would like to apologize for whatever offense to the sensitivities of the people it caused,” Robredo said.

The apology at least appears to have appeased some of those who were initially critical of the LP’s photo-op.

 

