Pop punk legends Taking Back Sunday to take back Manila in 2019

Pop-punk outfit Taking Back Sunday has confirmed that it will be playing in Manila in January 2019 as part of its 20th anniversary tour.

Local production company Pulp Live World on Wednesday confirmed that the band also colloquially known as “TBS” is including the Philippines it is lineup for the 2019 tour.

.@TBSOfficial will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary as a band with an exciting world tour! TAKING BACK SUNDAY LIVE IN MANILA: 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR happens on Jan. 26, 2019 at the New Frontier Theater, Cubao! Tickets go on sale on 11/17/18 via @TicketNetPH.#TBS20thManila pic.twitter.com/IsHvdI83b9 — PULP Live World (@PULPLiveWorld) October 10, 2018

The performance will be held on January 26, 2019 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

VIP tickets are available at P4,500, VIP 2 at P3,000, loge seats at P2,500 and balcony seats at P1,500.

The news has quickly spread among the country’s rock afficionados.

Jan 2019 – Taking Back Sunday

March 2019 – Pulp Summer Slam 2019 2019 is going to be a great year! 😍 — Bei 💀🌞🐥 (@beaprisa) October 10, 2018

Throwback to 2014. Saw Taking Back Sunday at Bazooka Rocks 3 and that was seriously one of the best days ever. Now they're finally coming back! #TBS20thManila on Jan. 26 at the New Frontier Theater! pic.twitter.com/hTxhXGXPyo — Nic Angeles 💀 (@NicAngeles) October 10, 2018

Taking Back Sunday Jan26 Manila aaaaaaaAAaaAaaaAAAaaAaaa — RJ Villanueva (@rj_villanuevaa) October 10, 2018

2000s revival

The New York-based group first broke into mainstream popularity with their first studio album “Tell All Your Friends” released in 2002.

The album has been come to be regarded as a classic in the emo/pop-punk explosion of the 2000s. It was named one of the “20 Emo Albums that Stood the Test of Time” by music journal NME and was included in Rock Sound magazine’s list of “101 Modern Classics” at the 13th spot.

Among the band’s biggest hits are “MakeDamnSure” and “Cute Without the E.”

Taking Back Sunday recently played in Manila, as part of the Bazooka Rocks 3 indoor music festival in August 2018, which featured other legendary acts from the 2000s era such as The Used, Saves the Day and Senses Fail.

A 21-song compilation album featuring their greatest hits is also set to be released in January 2019.

A lengthy lineup of international acts is expected to grace Manila with their presence in the coming months until early 2019.

Taking Back Sunday’s contemporaries Panic! At the Disco and electronica act Kygo are set to play in October 2018.

Rising R&B act Khalid and hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses meanwhile will be visiting in November.

Indie acts The Royal Concept, Bruno Major and Cigarettes After Sex are set to play in a series of festivals that will end in the same month.

Hip-hop act The Weeknd and R&B legends Boyz II Men will close out the year with performances in December.

Among the expected headliners for 2019 are Maroon 5 and indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club.