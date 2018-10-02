Suit up: Here’s a basic style guide for men attending celebrity balls

Thousands of viewers tuned in to see the 500 celebrity guests at the ABS-CBN Ball and some of the more outrageous outfits have polarized fans.

Among the most eye-catching guests were James Reid and Nadine Lustre, who both came draped in black and with some unexpected accessories.

Youth star Inigo Pascual raised eyebrows when he came in with a marble suit and slacks, white shirt, matching white backpack and a pair of white Balenciaga Triples S’s on his feet.

Showbiz veteran Jericho Rosales meanwhile came in with a carnation pink tuxedo. He was named “Best-dressed” in the men’s division at the end of the night.

With the help of stylist David Milan and designer Ziggy Savella, #JerichoRosales took inspiration from a 50s photograph to come up with this wide-lapelled pink suit! It totally works, if you ask us! #ABSCBNBall2018 #ABSCBNBallShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/FxqTn6kHKm — ABS-CBN Lifestyle (@ABSCBNLifestyle) September 30, 2018

Not all the outfits worn at the ball have won over fans’ hearts.

Some pointed out how James’ suit-and-harness looks pegged from a Herschel bag.

I finally know ang inspiration ni James Reid pic.twitter.com/QYMsPiXGzV — JJ (@jaspersalceda) September 30, 2018

Some have voiced out their concerns with Inigo’s schoolboy look, even with his uber-expensive sneakers.

A rare photo of Neil Armstrong at the #ABSCBNBall2018

Joke ang classy kayaa! https://t.co/gc7wgbNCbL — Daphne Uy (@Daphtomycinn) September 29, 2018

One Facebook user called out comedian and host Vice Ganda for putting on what looked like a crown of thorns at the gathering.

According to the post, the crown of thorns, being a symbol of the hardships and sacrifices of Jesus Christ, should not simply be used as a fashion accessory.

Fans defended the comedian, saying that he meant no disrespect by putting on such an accessory.

Mixing class with adventure

Celebrity balls are always a space for the biggest showbiz names to push the boundaries of what’s okay and what’s not in fashion. The 2018 Met Gala, a gathering of some big names in art and Hollywood, was widely panned by conservatives and clergymen after it invited guests to come in Catholic-themed costumes.

According to some men’s style guides, picking the right combination of suit and shirt as well as making sure one’s tie and pocket square are the safest way to go when looking to make a splash at any ball or cocktail gathering.

For those who want to go Inigo Pascual’s route and pair their suits with some sneakers, one guide advocates finding the right sneakers to match their choice of suits.

This guide by D’Marge Magazine suggests making sure that the sneakers are the same color as the suit and slacks and that sleek, simple sneakers are a better option than bulky sneakers such as basketball shoes and streetwear shoes.