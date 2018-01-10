Lolit Solis stands by report of John Lloyd Cruz-Ellen Adarna wedding plans

Responding to reports of their wedding plans as revealed by Lolit Solis, John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna mocked the controversial entertainment columnist and talk show host in separate Instagram posts.

On Sunday, John Lloyd posted a video of himself walking in the dark and captioned, “take it take it,” an obvious reference to the infamous 1994 Metro Manila Film Festival scandal that Solis masterminded.

take it take it A post shared by portal (@ekomsi) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:10am PST

In her own Instagram Story (a post that disappears after 24 hours without appearing on her main Instagram feed), Ellen posted a similar video singing the wedding song and screaming when she reached the altar. Neither her post nor that of John Lloyd confirmed nor denied Solis’ report.

Solis earlier claimed that the couple is set to tie the knot in a beach ceremony in Cebu either late this month or early in February.

Actress Beauty Gonzalez, a close friend of Ellen, denied that the two are getting married and insisted that if it is so, she would be the first to know.

Solis, however, stood by her story in her own Instagram post Tuesday.

“Sabi ko, may source na nagparating sa akin ng balita , credible dahil taga-cebu at connected sa lugar kung saan sinasabi nag-order iyon miyembro ng pamilya ni Ellen, so dapat lang gawin i confirm o i deny, so what is the big fuzz ? Di ko kilala personally John Lloyd at Ellen but I admire them, kung na upset sila na naunahan ng balita mga plano nila wala ako magagawa, parte iyon ng trabaho,” she posted.

(I said I have a credible source from Cebu who is connected to the place where the family of Ellen has ordered so the only thing [for them] to do is confirm or deny, so what is the big [fuss]? I don’t know John Lloyd and Ellen personally but I admire them. If they were upset that news of their plans leaked, I can’t do anything about it. It’s part of the job.)

“Sayang dahil I really admire the couple, pero I will always stand by my story, kung mali man source ko , I still feel thankful that pinadadalhan nila ako balita tulad ng pinadala nila photo ni Ellen at JLC na nagpa check up sa clinic, out of the blue may nagpi feed ng balita , at bilang writer hindi mo puwede ignore lalo kasing hot ng dalawa.”

(Too bad because I really admire the couple but I will always standy by my story. If my source is wrong, I’ll still feel thankful that I was given the news like the time they sent a photo of Ellen and JLC having a check-up at the clinic. Out of the blue, somebody feeds the news and as a writer, you can’t ignore it especially since the two of them are hot items.)

She said she tried to verify the information but the parties involved declined to comment.

“We do checking pero di naman mag-confirm iyon hotel dahil may usapan siyempre ng confidentiality , or the clinic pero hayan naman photo, so be it, may magagalit , may hindi maniniwala, pero later on malalaman na rin tutoo , wait lang tayo , to Ellen and JLC basta be happy at best wishes.”

(We do checking but the hotel did not confirm for reasons of confidentiality. Same with the clinic but there is a photo. So be it. There are those who will be upset, those who won’t believe but later on, we will all know the truth. Let’s just wait, to Ellen and JLC just be happy and best wishes.)