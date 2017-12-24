LOOK | Big stars, elaborate floats highlight MMFF Parade of Stars

Edwin P. Sallan
| , 1:08 PM
Clockwise from top left: Andrea Torres and Vic Sotto; Vice Ganda; Coco Martin; 'Haunted Forest' cast; Rachel Alejandro and Paulo Avelino; and Edgar Allan Guzman and Joross Gamboa. (Photos of Meant to Be, Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad and Ang Panday floats courtesy of MMFF Executive Chairman Tim Orbos; Photo of Deadma Walking float courtesy of T-Rex Entertainment; Ang Larawan float courtesy of producer Girlie Rodis; and Haunted Forest float from Regal Entertainment)

Fans came in droves as the country’s annual Christmas season film festival is back with all the glitz and glamour that was missing from last year’s relatively simpler but arguably more meaningful affair.

Returning staples Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda led many other big stars in gracing the floats of their respective films in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars. The big guns also included Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla, Jennylyn Mercado, Derek Ramsay, Paulo Avelino, Erich Gonzales and, in her first film after winning the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, Pia Wurtzbach.

What changed, however, was the route of the parade. Instead of its usual Manila path, this year’s parade was concentrated in Muntinlupa City.

According to Metro Manila Development Authority general manager and MMFF executive chairman Tim Orbos, this was in line with the MMDA’s decision not only to celebrate Muntinlupa’s centennial year but also to rotate the hosting of the annual festival among Metro Manila cities.

Outside of the festival proper, the floats of the eight official entries also competed with one another and the winner will be announced during the MMFF’s annual Gabi ng Parangal awards ceremonies scheduled on December 27 at the Kia Theatre.

The 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival opens in cinemas on Christmas Day.

