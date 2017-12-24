LOOK | Big stars, elaborate floats highlight MMFF Parade of Stars

Fans came in droves as the country’s annual Christmas season film festival is back with all the glitz and glamour that was missing from last year’s relatively simpler but arguably more meaningful affair.

Returning staples Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda led many other big stars in gracing the floats of their respective films in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars. The big guns also included Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla, Jennylyn Mercado, Derek Ramsay, Paulo Avelino, Erich Gonzales and, in her first film after winning the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, Pia Wurtzbach.

What changed, however, was the route of the parade. Instead of its usual Manila path, this year’s parade was concentrated in Muntinlupa City.

According to Metro Manila Development Authority general manager and MMFF executive chairman Tim Orbos, this was in line with the MMDA’s decision not only to celebrate Muntinlupa’s centennial year but also to rotate the hosting of the annual festival among Metro Manila cities.

Outside of the festival proper, the floats of the eight official entries also competed with one another and the winner will be announced during the MMFF’s annual Gabi ng Parangal awards ceremonies scheduled on December 27 at the Kia Theatre.

The 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival opens in cinemas on Christmas Day.