LOOK | John Legend mesmerizes Asian audiences in ongoing tour

If his latest social media posts are any indication, John Legend is having the time of his life in the ongoing Asian leg of his “Darkness and Light World Tour.”

The 10-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter has been taking Asian audiences by storm since kicking off the tour in Shenzen, China last March 6.

And Legend has been showing his appreciation by creating a diary of sorts and posting his appreciation for the warm reception to caption photos of his shows in China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Legend has two more Asian shows left on the tour: a return engagement in Manila this Wednesday, March 21 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and a concluding concert in Bangkok this Friday, March 23.

The R&B hitmaker is best known for classic tunes like “All Of Me,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “Ordinary People,” “Save Room,” “Green Light”, “Used To Love U,” “Tonight (Best You Ever Had),” “Beauty and the Best,” as well as his latest singles, “Love Me Now” and “Penthouse Floor” from his “Darkness and Light” album.

He last performed in Manila in 2014 as part of his intimate, stripped down “All of Me” tour which like his latest concert was also presented by Wilbros Live. For ticket information for his coming “Darkness and Light World Tou,” visit www.ticketnet.com.ph.