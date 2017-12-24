LOOK | Prayers, presidential concern comfort the kin of 37 trapped in Davao mall fire

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte listens to CBCP President Romulo Valles, as he provides spiritual intervention to families of those trapped inside the NCCC Mall. KIWI BULACLAC/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

MANILA – (UPDATED 2:40 P.M.) Prayers and presidential concern, besides the heroic efforts of firefighters. That was all that families of 37 people missing in the fire that hit NCCC Mall in Davao held on to Sunday morning, as the fire raged for more than 20 hours.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte personally checked on the situation at the NCCC Mall, and at one point wept on hearing from the fire marshall that those trapped in the mall had zero chances of survival.

Church leaders offered spiritual solace to the families of the still-trapped victims.

They were led by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Romulo Valles and Monsignor Paul Cuison.

The President visited the fire scene together with his children, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, who earlier listed the 37 missing people on his Facebook account.

Also with the Dutertes was Presidential Assistant, Secretary Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Photos below, from the Malacañang Photo Bureau, offer glimpses of the situation on Sunday morning, Christmas eve:

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte weeps upon hearing the news that the victims who were trapped inside the NCCC Mall Davao may have zero chance of survival as the fire inside the mall continues to rage as of dawn of December 24, 2017. Also in the photo is Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go. KIWI BULACLAC, PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Duterte is accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go upon his arrival at the NCCC Mall Davao in Davao City to check the situation of the fire that hit the mall on December 23, 2017. JOEY DALUMPINES, PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Duterte talks to a nun who is offering spiritual support to the families of the victims trapped inside the NCCC Mall. ARMAN BAYLON, PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte speaks with his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as they checked the situation on the fire at the NCCC Mall. JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the families of victims trapped inside the NCCC Mall Davao. JOEY DALUMPINES, PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte listens to CBCP President Romulo Valles, as he provides spiritual intervention to families of those trapped inside the NCCC Mall. KIWI BULACLAC/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Duterte listens to updates from Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-11 Regional Director Senior Superintendent Wilberto Tiu. Also in the photo is Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

