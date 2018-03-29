LRMC’s themed trains, push for global standards and river cleanup get Gold Anvil Awards

MANILA – The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) recently recognized Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) for three of its stakeholder engagement programs at the 53rd Anvil Awards held March 26 at the Shangri-La at the Fort.

The company’s Themed Trains campaign for customers, Live for the Rivers Movement Coalition for its communities and 30 on 30: Biyaheng Better Everyday to Global Standards each received a Gold Anvil, which is conferred on public relations programs that have achieved excellent ratings from a jury led by former Presidential Communications Secretary Herminio Coloma Jr.

“We would like to thank the Anvil Awards for yet again recognizing our efforts to achieve biyaheng better everyday for our passengers and improve quality of life of our neighboring communities,” LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso shared. “These awards are proof of our continued efforts to deliver better value.”

The top winning program of LRMC was for the design of LRT-1 trains in observance of different holidays and celebrations in the country. The Themed Trains campaign contributed to improved customer satisfaction on LRT-1, manifested in the 25% increase in positive feedback and 296% media coverage for LRT-1 in 2017.

The company’s 30 on 30: Biyaheng Better Everyday to Global Standards campaign used 30 items that transformed employees into champions of environmental management and quality management systems in 30 days. In September 2017, LRMC simultaneously achieved its certifications for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

“The internal communications program proved successful as all employees gamely participated and have made ISO part of their work ethic,” Alfonso said. “They continue to have the mindset and perform behaviors required to achieve and sustain the ISO certifications.”

Live for the Rivers Movement Coalition was started in 2016 as a cleanup activity along Estero de Tripa de Gallina (ETG), Metro Manila’s longest creek, and sustained in 2017 with a social enterprise program for three barangays in Pasay City. LRMC and its partner organizations taught the community to develop natural cleaning materials such as vetiver pontoons and bokashi balls. The finished products from the training session were used in the actual ETG clean up on September 16, 2017.

Anvil Awards, which is annually organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, is the highest recognition for public relations tools and programs in the country.

LRMC is a joint venture company of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corporation (MPLRC), Ayala Corporation’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation (AC Infra), and the Philippine Investment Alliance for Infrastructure’s Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) PTE Ltd. (MIHPL).