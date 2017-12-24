LRT to have shorter operating hours on Christmas and New Year

MANILA – The Light Rail Transit (LRT) system will implement shorter operating hours during Christmas and New Year.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said the operating hours of LRT Line 1 will be implemented as follows:

December 24: 4:30 am -8 pm

December 25: 4:30 am -9:30 pm (last trip from Baclaran); 9:50 pm (last trip from Roosevelt)

December 30: 4:30 am -9:30 pm (last trip from Baclaran); 9:50 pm (last trip from Roosevelt)

December 31: 4:30 am -7:00 pm January 1: 4:30 am -9:30 pm (last trip from Baclaran); 9:50 pm (last trip from Roosevelt)

For its part, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has released LRT Line 2’s train operating schedules for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

December 24: Santolan-Recto Station (Westbound): 4:30 am- 8 pm Recto-Santolan Station (Westbound): 4:30 am – 8:30 pm

December 31: Santolan-Recto Station (Westbound): 4:30 am- 8 pm Recto-Santolan Station (Westbound): 4:30 am – 8:30 pm

LRT 2 will have its regular train operating schedules on Christmas and New Year’s Day.