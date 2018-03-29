Malaysia’s central bank says it foiled attempts at unauthorized fund transfers

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s central bank said on Thursday it had detected and foiled a cybersecurity incident involving attempted unauthorized fund transfers using falsified SWIFT messages.

Bank Negara Malaysia did not suffer any financial loss in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, the central bank said in a statement. There was no disruption to other payment and settlement systems the central bank operates, it said.

“All unauthorized transactions were stopped through prompt action in strong collaboration with SWIFT, other central banks and financial institutions,” the bank said, referring to the global payments network SWIFT.