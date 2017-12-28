Maynilad to help invest in Angat-Umiray transbasin tunnel rehab

MANILA – In support of the government’s water security initiative, West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) said it is putting in P375 million for the P749-million project to rehabilitate one of the common purpose facilities of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), the Angat-Umiray transbasin tunnel in General Nakar, Quezon Province.

This 13.4-kilometer transbasin tunnel is used to convey raw water from the Umiray River to Angat River. It is an important part of the water supply system of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, serving 90% of the population or about 16 million people.

Among the rehabilitation works and upgrades to be implemented is the retrofitting of intake/diversionary structures to withstand the effects of inclement weather such as severe flooding. This MWSS project will also add new features to the transbasin tunnel for better resiliency, such as additional slope protection, revetment walls, and steel sheet piles along the weir.

Targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018, the rehabilitation project will help secure the water supply of Metro Manila residents in the face of supply uncertainties brought on by climate change.

“Through sustained investments in water infrastructure enhancements, we can continue to meet the drinking water needs of an ever-growing population. We fully support the MWSS in this endeavor,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the agent and contractor of the MWSS for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.