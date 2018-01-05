Mike de Leon’s ‘Citizen Jake’ to be screened in March

The long awaited big screen return of legendary filmmaker Mike de Leon is finally coming to fruition.

His new film, “Citizen Jake,” will be screened March 10 at Cine Adarna at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus. De Leon himself made the announcement on the film’s Facebook page on Thursday. A two-minute trailer was uploaded last Christmas Day.

“Citizen Jake” is De Leon’s first feature film since 2000’s “Bayaning 3rd World” and stars broadcast journalist Atom Araullo in the titular role. In a 2016 interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, De Leon described his film as “an investigative crime story with political overtones.”

In addition to playing the role of journalist Jake Herrera in the film, Araullo is also credited as one of the film’s writers together with De Leon and Noel Pascual.

Supporting him is a stellar cast of seasoned actors and rising newcomers including Cherie Gil, Dina Bonnevie, Luis Alandy, Gabby Eigenmann, Max Collins, Teroy Guzman, Nonie Buencamino, Richard Quan, Alan Paule, Victor Neri, Ruby Ruiz, Nanding Josef, Elora Españo, Cholo Barretto, and Lou Veloso.

The film was shot in Baguio City, the same setting of one of De Leon’s well-loved films, “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising.”

In addition to the announcement of the film’s March screening, De Leon also posted a photo of Araullo’s last recording/dubbing session at Wildsound Studios in Quezon City.

“From two generations and two worlds (cinema and journalism), we have come together to make a film called ‘Citizen Jake.’ Thank you, Atom, for your patience, perseverance, and fine performance,” De Leon wrote.

Produced by Cinema Artists Philippines, “Citizen Jake” was rumored to be intended to be submitted to the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival. Last October, De Leon categorically posted that his film was not considering the MMFF in protest over the festival’s selection process which he called “anomalous.”

Watch the film’s full trailer here: