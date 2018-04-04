Mocha Uson’s accusers design sarcastic menu for her ‘cafe’ idea

MANILA, Philippines — A group that accused Assistant Communications Secretary Mocha Uson before the Office of the Ombudsman designed a logo and menu for her supposed plan to build a coffee shop business inspired by a hashtag against her.

On Monday, Akbayan Youth carried posters and photo cutouts that say “#FireMocha” and “Mocha? Fired!” and a complaint to the anti-graft body’s building in Quezon City. The group’s message was loud, clear and self-explanatory: Uson, a self-proclaimed “die-hard supporter” of President Rodrigo Duterte, should be axed from government.

But what is she accused of? “The online and public persona of public official Uson is the source of numerous and deliberate misinformation.”

“Uson’s continuous act of making public statements heard, witnessed, watched, and accessed by Filipinos, are inconsistent with the PCOO’s functions,” Akbayan Youth said, referring to the Presidential Communications and Operations Office responsible for disseminating and refining Duterte’s message and agenda.

Uson is a popular Facebook blogger with millions of followers. She has positioned herself as an alternative to mainstream news organizations in delivering information about the president and his programs.

But the former sex adviser and the eponymous leader of all-women performing group Mocha Girls has apologized repeatedly for spreading falsities.

These included giving the wrong location of a famous volcano, misappropriating a photo of a dead victim in Brazil and mistakenly identifying Honduras cops in an image as Filipino troops in Marawi, among others.

How did she receive the complaint? With humor.

Uson, an endearing figure to her followers, reacted to Akbayan Youth’s blow in her characteristically sardonic style.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Akbayan Youth dahil binigyan po nila ako ng idea sa magiging pangalan ng aking future coffee shop, ito ang ‘Fire Mocha Cafe.’ Abangan n’yo po ‘yan. Salamat!”

Her accusers did not let her have the last laugh.

On Tuesday, Akbayan Youth released graphic cards on their Facebook page, modifying Uson’s proposed “Fire Mocha Cafe” to “Fired Mocha Cafe.”

The menu items and vector drawing are parodies of typical coffee shop fare, naming drinks after major issues the Duterte administration has been criticized for.