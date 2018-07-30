Nam Joo-Hyuk and Sandara Park get up close and personal with Filipino fans

Several Filipino fans were able to hug, play games and act with their favorite Korean stars Sandara Park and Nam Joo-Hyuk during an event at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday.

Two female fans were able to hug Nam Joo-Hyuk on stage during an acting game, videos of which went viral overnight, as part of the fan conference where Joo-Hyuk and Park were featured guests.

A Lucky fan re-enacting a scene from Weightlifting Kim Book Joo with Joo Hyuk! 💖 Ang swerteeee pota! 😭😭#PenshoppeFanCon #DaraxJoohyukPenshoppe Posted by Sese Kwon on Sunday, July 29, 2018

The game involved two chosen female participants to act a scene from Korean show where Joo-Hyuk starred in, called “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo”, with the actor onstage.

Meanwhile, the male participants got to act with Park as her partner in a scene from the Korean web series called “We Broke Up,” which photos of lucky fans also immediately circulated online.

i’m not sure of his name, but i think he’s one of the admins of @0fficialDaraGon 💗 Thank you for the banner earlier at section 206. This one’s for you! 💗 P.S. The best talaga ung ikaw ung nagulat sa last part instead na si Dara. Cute! 😊#DaraAndJooHyukForPenshoppe pic.twitter.com/rbOVhgYIRs — ᴼᴴᴹᵞᴶᴴᴵᴸᵞ | 김태형🐯 (@ohmyjhiLy) July 29, 2018

This was part of the series of games wherein several chosen fans were able to closely interact with Park and Joo-Hyuk onstage. The other games are the Yes and No trivia challenge, the basketball shooting match with Joo-Hyuk and the battle of the best Dara pose with the actress.

Before this, Joo-Hyuk revealed that he had been learning how to speak Filipino for his visit in Manila and even tried to greet in Filipino, a recording of which also went viral after.

joohyuk wanted to say "namiss ko kayo, philippines" and he was asking for dara's help HE'S SO CUTE IM GONNA CRY 😭💖#PenshoppeFanCon #NamJooHyuk#DaraAndJooHyukforPenshoppepic.twitter.com/ApH4y5cfQ9 — oding (@ohdaysugh) July 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Park said that what she missed the most is Filipino food, particularly sinigang or Filipino stew, as she couldn’t find the same dish in her home in South Korea.

Local performers IV of Spades, DJ Tom Taus and Keiko Necesario were also featured in the event which was hosted by Penshoppe Philippines.