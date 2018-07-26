New DC movie trailers of Aquaman, Shazam! fires up comic book fans

Teasers of DC Films’ adaptations of two hit DC Comics characters have set fans abuzz.

The trailers’ warm reception has sparked hope that DC Comics may hype interest in their superhero roster, following lukewarm reviews of some of their recent superhero features.

New heroes

The trailers to Aquaman and Shazam! were released at the recent San Diego Comic Con, the annual pilgrimage site for the geek and pop culture-savvy.

Jason Momoa will be reprising his role as the titular King of Atlantis, while Zachary Levi will be playing the eponymous Shazam.

Levi debuted in the superhero genre when he played Fandral in Marvel’s Thor: Dark World.

Neither character has been quite memorable among casual fans, but the hype is alive for the coming movies.

as a long time dc fan, I honestly can't wait for aquaman's solo film. The trailer was hyped af, good job @creepypuppet 👍 — Jace (@AriasJustine) July 24, 2018

Aquaman will be returning to the big screen following his introduction in 2017’s Justice League.

The movie which is set to premiere in December 2017 will finally focus on Arthur Curry going about his kingly duties underwater.

Aquaman’s usual foes in the comics Ocean Master and Black Manta are expected to make their debut in the DC Extended Universe.

High hopes for Shazam! It looks like it's gonna be hilarious, a stark contrast to what DC has been putting out lately — kolo👹 (@kolokomiks) July 22, 2018

“Shazam!” meanwhile tells the story of Billy Batson, a young orphan whose random encounter with a powerful wizard named Shazam gives him powers beyond his imagination.

By shouting the wizard’s name ‘Shazam’, Billy transforms into an adult with super strength, super speed, flight, and invincibility.

Shazam in the comics was once known as ‘Captain Marvel,’ until DC decided to do away with a character that was its business rival’s namesake.

The warm reception to the Aquaman and Shazam trailers has renewed hope in the long-term success of the DC Films franchise.

DC only for white people? I am Filipino and I like DC movies. I am a #Superman fan. I am a @ZackSnyder fan. I am looking forward to #Aquaman and I think @creepypuppet did one hell of a job. I am excited to see #Shazam! #DiverseDCStans #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #IStandWithZackSnyder — Jeff L. Martinez (@DarkMagnuz) July 23, 2018

Despite much fanfare, the comic book company’s foray into the bigscreen adaptation industry has failed to pose a threat to its main competitor, Marvel, whose cinematic universe has dominated the box office in the past decade.

DC Extended Universe’s films Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League received lukewarm reviews from critics and struggled to sustain their position in the box office past opening week.

Their most successful release to date has been 2017’s Wonder Woman, grossing more than $412 million worldwide while holding a 92 percent approval rating in movie review website Rotten Tomatoes