NOT SO FAST | Why PH withdrawal can’t be final, and why Duterte can’t avoid scrutiny

(UPDATE 2 – 4:44 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang announced Wednesday that the Philippines would withdraw its ratification of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, which last month launched its crime against humanity investigation on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The Palace, through presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, furnished journalists copies of Duterte’s statement saying, “I therefore declare and forthwith give notice, as the President of the Republic of the Philippines, that the Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of the Rome Statute effective immediately.

In the same statement, the chief executive said that it appeared that there was a “concerted effort” between the United Nations special rapporteurs and the ICC special prosecutor to depict him as a “ruthless and heartless violator of human rights who allegedly caused thousands of extrajudicial killings.”

Duterte said this was nothing but “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks on my person as against my administration, engineered by the officials of the United Nations, as well as the attempt by the [ICC] special prosecutor to place my person within the jurisdiction of the [ICC].”

ICC probe of Duterte war on drugs can’t be stopped by treaty withdrawal

But while the Duterte administration is in a hurry to get out of the treaty that was ratified via the Philippine Senate’s concurrence on August 23, 2011, the process of withdrawing takes time.

And even when the Philippines is finally out of the ICC, the statute’s rules mandate the court to still continue hearing the case that was filed against a state’s citizen.

As simplified by The Netherlands-based international organization Justice Hub, the following are the steps that a state has to take to withdraw from the treaty based on Article 127 of the Rome Statute:

1. The state will have to write the UN secretary general informing him about the intention to withdraw from the treaty

2. The state must hand its letter or notification in

3. After handing the letter, the state must wait for a year for the withdrawal to take effect

4. After a year, the state will no longer be part of the parties to the treaty and will be out of the ICC. However, the state still has to pay fees that it may owe and any cases involving the citizens of that state will continue

The provisions in Article 127 of the statute specifically state that:

1. “A State Party may, by written notification addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations, withdraw from this Statute. The withdrawal shall take effect one year after the date of receipt of the notification, unless the notification specifies a later date.”

2. “A State shall not be discharged, by reason of its withdrawal, from the obligations arising from this Statute while it was a Party to the Statute, including any financial obligations which may have accrued.”

3. “Its (the state’s) withdrawal shall not affect any cooperation with the Court in connection with criminal investigations and proceedings in relation to which the withdrawing State had a duty to cooperate and which were commenced prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective, nor shall it prejudice in any way the continued consideration of any matter which was already under consideration by the Court prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the Philippines’ withdrawal from the treaty would not have any effect on the case against Duterte that was filed at the ICC before the move to leave the accord.

He said that as stated in Article 127, even if the withdrawal from the treaty takes effect, this does not tie ICC’s hands from continuing its inquiry on Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign.

“That is the rule. The ruling as to the continuation of the investigation will be ruled upon by the court itself. I’m sure the government will assert that it is no longer bound by the statutes. That is a legal issue which will now be resolved by the court,” said Drilon.